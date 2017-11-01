Us the Duo to Release First Christmas Album -- Listen to 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' (Exclusive)
By
Merry Christmas from Us the Duo!
Husband and wife team Michael and Carissa Alvarado will release their first Amazon Original Christmas album on Nov. 17 -- and ET is debuting their cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
Listen below:
Us the Duo's Our Favorite Time of Year is full of holiday classics and catchy original songs. The couple will play two shows to promote their new album -- at the Ethical Culture Society in New York City on Dec. 2 and at the Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.
Our Favorite Time of Year is available for pre-order on Amazon here.
See more on Us the Duo in the video below.