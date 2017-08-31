'This Is Us': Jack and Rebecca Look Miserable in First Season 2 Photos -- What Does It Mean?
Uh oh! Life for Jack and Rebecca on This Is Us is about to get rocky.
NBC released the first official photos from the second season on Thursday, and it’s looking like things for the Pearson parents won’t be pleasant following the dramatic fight in the season one finale that prompted their (hopefully temporary) split.
In the main photo above, a forlorn Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), with furrowed brows, looks absolutely miserable as he sits behind the wheel of the family station wagon. But who or what is he looking at?
RELATED: 'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Celebrates Big Three's Birthday With Adorable Competition
In another still, Jack is seated at a table with a cup of coffee, possibly at a local diner, with a contemplative expression on his face.
RELATED: 'This Is Us' Releases First Scene From Season 2 Premiere -- Watch the 3-Minute Clip!
Meanwhile, a defeated Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is seen alone on the bed she shares with Jack, with her legs crossed and a book open on her lap. What book is she reading? And does it appear like she’s about to break down crying?
RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Emmy Nom for 'This Is Us' and Giving Everything to Jack
Interestingly, another released photo features Rebecca with her teenage Big Three seated in a row at the local theater catching a movie.
Though Rebecca, Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) all have smiles on their faces, Kate (Hannah Zeile) noticeably doesn’t. What brought the Pearson clan -- minus Jack, of course -- to the theater in the first place? Why is teenage Kate unhappy?
RELATED: 'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Talks Emmy Nomination and Season 2
The new season of This Is Us will pick up in the present day with the Big Three celebrating their 37th birthday, while the aftermath of Jack and Rebecca’s storyline in the past will kick off the day after their fight – along with the promise that the first episode will offer a “giant hint” about Jack’s death.
The show will also welcome guest star Sylvester Stallone and That ‘70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp as a social worker who helps Randall and Beth through their adoption quest, while Regina King will step behind the camera to direct an episode.
This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.