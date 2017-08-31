'This Is Us': Jack and Rebecca Look Miserable in First Season 2 Photos -- What Does It Mean?

Uh oh! Life for Jack and Rebecca on This Is Us is about to get rocky.

NBC released the first official photos from the second season on Thursday, and it’s looking like things for the Pearson parents won’t be pleasant following the dramatic fight in the season one finale that prompted their (hopefully temporary) split.

In the main photo above, a forlorn Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), with furrowed brows, looks absolutely miserable as he sits behind the wheel of the family station wagon. But who or what is he looking at?