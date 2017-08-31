'This Is Us': Mandy Moore Celebrates the Big Three's Birthday With Adorable Competition
This Is Us star Mandy Moore celebrated the Big Three’s birthdays on Aug. 31 by issuing a sweet challenge.
The 33-year-old actress, who plays Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit family drama, shared a cute video on Thursday to mark the momentous occasion. On the show, the Big Three were originally due Oct. 12, but came more than a month early; Aug. 31 also happens to be patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) birthday.
In the two-minute video, Moore challenged the 9-year-old versions of Kevin, Kate and Randall -- played by Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis, respectively -- to redo the birthday treat Rebecca surprises Jack with in the first episode after forgetting his b-day.
“In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, I’ve decided to challenge Mackenzie, Lonnie and Parker to see if they can recreate the banana-nut muffin cupcake situation that Rebecca makes for Jack in the pilot episode of This Is Us,” she said in the video while on location for the show.
With one minute on the clock, Hancsicsak, Bates and Chavis charmingly attempted to re-enact the gift their TV parents celebrated in the past. And when it came time to see who was victorious (after witnessing Hancsicsak adorably freaking out during the challenge), the young actors were all deemed winners!
The adult versions of the Big Three, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, also celebrated their characters’ b-days with a charming six-second video.
Much like the series debut of This Is Us, the season two premiere will kick off with the Big Three’s 37th birthday -- about a month or two after the events of the season one finale in the present-day storyline.
“You’re catching up on Randall and Beth as they go on their adoption quest and Kate as she’s embarking on her singing career and Kevin is doing his movie [with Ron Howard] and figuring out his relationship with his ex-wife,” creator Dan Fogelman teased in early August.
This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.