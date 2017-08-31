'This Is Us': Mandy Moore Celebrates the Big Three's Birthday With Adorable Competition

This Is Us star Mandy Moore celebrated the Big Three’s birthdays on Aug. 31 by issuing a sweet challenge.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit family drama, shared a cute video on Thursday to mark the momentous occasion. On the show, the Big Three were originally due Oct. 12, but came more than a month early; Aug. 31 also happens to be patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) birthday.

In the two-minute video, Moore challenged the 9-year-old versions of Kevin, Kate and Randall -- played by Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis, respectively -- to redo the birthday treat Rebecca surprises Jack with in the first episode after forgetting his b-day.