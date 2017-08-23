'This Is Us' Releases First Scene From Season 2 Premiere -- Watch the Emotional 3-Minute Clip!

“Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. And your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close -- as close as they come,” she continues. “He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you.”

Excuse us while we cry all the tears!

Creator Dan Fogelman revealed earlier this month that the season two premiere picks up on The Big Three’s 37th birthdays, while Jack and Rebecca’s story will pick up “the morning after their big fight that has led to an early separation.” The new season will also see the introduction of Sylvester Stallone, who will play Kevin’s co-star in the fictional wartime film, and That ‘70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp, who will play a social worker helping Randall and Beth on their adoption quest.

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.