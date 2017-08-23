'This Is Us' Releases First Scene From Season 2 Premiere -- Watch the Emotional 3-Minute Clip!
The first scene from This Is Us season two has arrived!
NBC released the special treat on Wednesday afternoon, linking to the three-minute scene that features Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The footage was first screened earlier this month at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Emmy Nom for 'This Is Us' and Giving Everything to Jack
The scene opens with a downtrodden Randall (Brown) asking his mother, Rebecca (Moore), for advice about how to move forward with his wish to adopt when his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), is “struggling” with the idea. That’s when Randall asks his mom how she and Jack (Ventimiglia) decided to adopt him at the hospital and if they ever hesitated to do so.
When Rebecca insists that the decision was immediate, Randall continues to prod (“You guys just wanted me, just like that?”), and that’s when the truth comes out. “It’s complicated,” Rebecca says, before it flashes back to that fateful day at the hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Talks Emmy Nomination and Season 2
In the past, Jack wheels Rebecca to the room where baby Randall is, to have her meet him for the first time. “He wound up here -- exact same place, exact same day,” Jack says. “Look at him, Bec. Placed right there, right next to ours. Can’t you just feel it? Can’t you just see it?”
But as it’s revealed, Rebecca wasn’t initially on board. “I said no. But your father was so sure,” Rebecca says to adult Randall. “I was tired and I was grieving and he just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be -- meant to be ours. Sometimes in marriage, someone has to push to make the big moves and oftentimes in our times, yes, it was your father.”
'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Pregnant With Second Child: Will It Be Written Into Season 2?
“Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. And your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close -- as close as they come,” she continues. “He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you.”
Excuse us while we cry all the tears!
Creator Dan Fogelman revealed earlier this month that the season two premiere picks up on The Big Three’s 37th birthdays, while Jack and Rebecca’s story will pick up “the morning after their big fight that has led to an early separation.” The new season will also see the introduction of Sylvester Stallone, who will play Kevin’s co-star in the fictional wartime film, and That ‘70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp, who will play a social worker helping Randall and Beth on their adoption quest.
This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.