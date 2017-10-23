'This Is Us' Reveals a Shocking Secret About Jack's Family: Our 5 Biggest Theories

What happened to Nicky? We have five theories about what the reveal means and how this affects the Pearson family tree.

1. Jack and Nicky Are Twins. It certainly would bring everything full circle, wouldn’t it? The photograph of the brothers presumes that they both served in the same battalion at the same time. The draft for the Vietnam War was determined by birthdays, so the chances of Jack and Nicky’s separate birth dates -- if they aren’t twins -- getting drawn seem slim. We’d like to think that Jack and Nicky could be twins; it would certainly explain the Pearson family’s history of multiples. [Edit: A post-episode from series star Mandy Moore seems to have dispelled this notion, noting that Nicky is Jack's "younger brother," but we still like this theory!]

2. Nicky Was Drafted and Jack Volunteered. So, what if Jack and Nick aren’t twins? It did appear that Jack had a predisposition to act more like an older brother to his sibling when they were kids. Could Nicky’s birthday been picked for the war and as a result, Jack volunteered to maintain the promise -- “I’m not going anywhere” -- that he made a decade earlier?

3. Nicky Died in the War. Not much has been etched out about Jack’s time in the war, but in the season one finale, “Moonshadow,” we got a glimpse of . There was no mention of his brother then. It could very well be that Nicky died a good while earlier, during the war, as there’s been hardly any mention or clues of his existence throughout the Big Three’s upbringing. It would explain Jack's insistence that Kevin and Randall bond on their camping trip, because he knows what it's like to have that one person.

4. Jack’s Dad Had Something to Do With It. It could very well be possible that Nicky returned home from war and his father unceremoniously caused a fatal accident. After all, Jack’s father was an alcoholic. Could Jack telling Rebecca that his dad’s been “dead to him” for a long while be a hint at a tragic rift between the two?

5. Nicky Is Still Alive. Yeah, we think it’s a little insane, too. But why else would they keep emphasizing Nicky’s thick-rimmed glasses, if not only to recognize them in the modern day?