'This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Ends With Shocking Revelation About Jack's Death

Earlier this summer, Fogelman revealed that a big answer to the question of how Jack died would be answered in the first episode back -- and it didn’t disappoint.

“If that is a question that is haunting people, in the course of the second season they will get all the answers they want,” Fogelman said in August, noting that the premiere “will feed the beast enough.” “The first episode has a big, giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the internet abuzz and also, hopefully, give some momentum toward that storyline.”

“The Jack death was always going to be a big part of this family and a big part of the show," he added. "The internet changes things in a way where the conversation changes ... you have to be cognizant of it. I try not to read too much. We have a plan. We have not strayed from that plan. The way Jack’s death is going to play out is going to play out as it was planned since episode one."

What did you think of the This Is Us premiere? How are you feeling about the revelation about Jack’s death? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below or hit us up on Twitter at @etnow!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.