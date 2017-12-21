'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Gives Birth to Daughter -- Find Out Her Name!

Alexandra Breckenridge is a mom for the second time!

The This Is Us actress and her husband, Casey Hooper, welcomed a baby girl named Billie Breckenridge Hooper, a rep for Breckenridge confirms to ET.

Their daughter was born on Dec. 6, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Breckenridge and Hooper, a guitarist for Katy Perry, married in 2015, and are also parents to a 15-month-old son, Jack. The couple announced they were expecting a new bundle of joy in August, sharing the news on Instagram.

"We made another one!!," Breckenridge captioned the adorable baby bump selfie. "Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter."

Last month, the actress shared a black-and-white photo of her burgeoning bump, captioning the shot, "Coming soon. The last few weeks are always the hardest."

Congrats to the happy family!

