'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Tears Up Connecting With Late Grandmother on 'Long Island Medium' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz considered her late grandmother her "soul sister."
In an upcoming episode of Long Island Medium, the This Is Us star gets emotional during a reading with Theresa Caputo.
"I knew that she was talking about my grandmother, because my grandmother and I were connected on such a deep level and we were soul sisters," Metz says in the exclusive clip.
The 37-year-old actress also expresses how often she would visit her grandma and the one thing that brought them together.
"She would send me cards all the time and we would always sign it 'xoxo,'" she shares.
Long Island Medium airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.