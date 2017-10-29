'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!
Congrats to the happy newlyweds!
This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 40, and actress Chrishell Stause, 36, tied the knot during a romantic outdoor ceremony on Saturday, People confirms.
Stause stunned in an intricate Monique Lhuillier gown adorned with feathers and beads.
"They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley," Stause tells the magazine. "The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined."
The bride, who is well known for her television roles on daytime soaps All My Children and Days of Our Lives, looked stunning in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown and exchanged handwritten vows with Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on the popular NBC series.
Several of the actor's This Is Us co-stars attended the intimate ceremony including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.
Hartley met the Kentucky native on the set of The Young and the Restless, and after nearly three years of dating, the actor proposed. He recently told ET that he couldn't wait to say, "I do."
"I'm excited to get down the aisle," he shared. "Honestly, it was about timing and after awhile it became like, 'Why am I planning this thing [when], like, every day is fun, so who cares, right?'"
The TV star added that he opted out of having a "traditional bachelor party," because he simply didn't feel a need for it.
"This is so odd, but I'm skipping the traditional bachelor party for a fun-themed wedding prep period, from now until we get married," he revealed. "I'm at the age right now where I don’t really get the bachelor party thing, you know what I mean? I don’t understand it. I don’t need any of that. My life is fun so I'm good."
