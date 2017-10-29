'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!

Hartley met the Kentucky native on the set of The Young and the Restless, and after nearly three years of dating, the actor proposed. He recently told ET that he couldn't wait to say, "I do."

"I'm excited to get down the aisle," he shared. "Honestly, it was about timing and after awhile it became like, 'Why am I planning this thing [when], like, every day is fun, so who cares, right?'"

The TV star added that he opted out of having a "traditional bachelor party," because he simply didn't feel a need for it.

"This is so odd, but I'm skipping the traditional bachelor party for a fun-themed wedding prep period, from now until we get married," he revealed. "I'm at the age right now where I don’t really get the bachelor party thing, you know what I mean? I don’t understand it. I don’t need any of that. My life is fun so I'm good."

For a peek at Hartley's emotional role on This Is Us, watch the video below.