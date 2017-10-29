'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!
Congrats to the happy newlyweds!
This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 40, and actress Chrishell Stause, 36, tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Saturday, ET has learned.
“It was a beautiful, intimate ceremony," an eyewitness tells ET.
Stause stunned in an intricate Monique Lhuillier gown adorned with feathers and beads.
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley Teases Proposal on ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere!
According to our eyewitness, Stause and Hartley wrote their own vows and she made a reference to the Los Angeles Dodgers -- who played game four of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday -- at which point their friends and family could be heard laughing. During his vows to her, Hartley was heard saying, "I love you. Thank you for always being there."
Several of the actor's This Is Us co-stars attended the intimate ceremony, including Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who brought a date. According to People, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan were also in attendance.
"There were about 80 people total at the ceremony," our eyewitness says. It seemed very small and intimate, very private."
The couple danced to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours for their first dance.
RELATED: Chrissy Metz Didn't Even Tell Her Family About That Major 'This Is Us' Twist!
Hartley met the Kentucky native on the set of The Young and the Restless, and after nearly three years of dating, the actor proposed. He recently told ET that he couldn't wait to say, "I do."
"I'm excited to get down the aisle," he shared. "Honestly, it was about timing and after awhile it became like, 'Why am I planning this thing [when], like, every day is fun, so who cares, right?'"
The TV star added that he opted out of having a "traditional bachelor party," because he simply didn't feel a need for it.
"This is so odd, but I'm skipping the traditional bachelor party for a fun-themed wedding prep period, from now until we get married," he revealed. "I'm at the age right now where I don’t really get the bachelor party thing, you know what I mean? I don’t understand it. I don’t need any of that. My life is fun so I'm good."
For a peek at Hartley's emotional role on This Is Us, watch the video below.