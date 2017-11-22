'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Recalls Once Getting Mistaken For Ryan Reynolds

Justin Hartley is opening up about a humbling and hilarious encounter.

The 40-year-old This Is Us star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he recalled talking to a woman who he thought was a fan of his.

"This woman recognized me, and she starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is," Hartley said. "She asks me how Blake was. I didn't know what she was talking about. I said, 'Great!'"

Eventually, Hartley realized the woman actually thought he was Ryan Reynolds ... which he hilariously admitted isn't a bad thing!

"She asked me if I knew Deadpool was going to be that big of a hit," he continued. "I was insulted for half a second and then I felt even better about myself."