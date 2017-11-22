'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Recalls Once Getting Mistaken For Ryan Reynolds
Justin Hartley is opening up about a humbling and hilarious encounter.
The 40-year-old This Is Us star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he recalled talking to a woman who he thought was a fan of his.
"This woman recognized me, and she starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is," Hartley said. "She asks me how Blake was. I didn't know what she was talking about. I said, 'Great!'"
Eventually, Hartley realized the woman actually thought he was Ryan Reynolds ... which he hilariously admitted isn't a bad thing!
"She asked me if I knew Deadpool was going to be that big of a hit," he continued. "I was insulted for half a second and then I felt even better about myself."
Hartley married Chrishell Stause last month. ET spoke with the newlyweds just three days after tying the knot, when he gushed about getting to call Stause his wife.
Watch the sweet moment below!
