'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia to Play Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend in 'Second Act'

Milo Ventimiglia has officially been cast to work on a project with another big-name pop star... Jennifer Lopez!

The 40-year-old actor, who currently stars opposite Mandy Moore on NBC's This Is Us, will be joining the singer in STXFilms' Second Act.



Directed by Peter Segal (50 First Dates, Anger Management), the romantic comedy will follow the story of a big-box store employee, portrayed by Lopez, who tries to prove that in New York City, street smarts are just "as valuable as a college degree."



Deadline reports that Ventimiglia will play Lopez's longtime boyfriend, Trey.