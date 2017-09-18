'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Emmy and Rock-Hard Abs On Set -- See the Pics!
Sterling K. Brown was beaming on the This Is Us set on Monday, celebrating his second Emmy while simultaneously showing off his rock-hard abs.
The 41-year-old actor, rocking a pair of shades, proudly held his Emmy statuette in the air when he entered the hair and makeup trailer the day after the awards ceremony, and crew members made sure to capture the hilariously sexy moment.
“Emmy winner in the house,” Zoe Hay, head makeup artist for This Is Us, captioned the candid snap. “@sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer. We won’t allow them in unless they bring their emmy.”
Michael Reitz, department head for hair on the show, also shared a behind-the-scenes pic “celebrating” Brown.
RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Reveals How His Emmy Speech Would've Ended If He Wasn't Cut Off
On the Emmy red carpet on Sunday, Brown humbly reacted to being considered “sexy,” telling ET’s Kevin Frazier that the attention he’s been getting in that respect is “crazy.”
“I didn’t grow up being considered that attractive a human being, so the fact that that kind of attention is coming my way and that my wife [Ryan Michelle Bathe] is cool with it, it’s OK, it’s OK,” he sweetly conceded.
RELATED: 'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Feels 'Like a Proud Parent' After Sterling K. Brown's Emmy Win
Brown beat his co-star and TV dad Milo Ventimiglia for the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of adoptee Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit series. In his speech, he thanked his castmates: “Milo, Mandy [Moore], Justin [Hartley], Chrissy[Metz], you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had!”
Early this morning, Moore marveled over Brown’s achievements, sharing a sweet photo of them at the Governors Ball.
“I couldn’t let the #emmy’s experience pass without taking a minute to congratulate my friend and ‘son,’ @sterlingkbrown,” the 33-year-old actress wrote. “What an absolute pleasure it is to share a scene with him. He’s on another level in every way and brings out the very best in all of us. ❤️ you, SKB!!”
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.