'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Emmy and Rock-Hard Abs On Set -- See the Pics!

Sterling K. Brown was beaming on the This Is Us set on Monday, celebrating his second Emmy while simultaneously showing off his rock-hard abs.

The 41-year-old actor, rocking a pair of shades, proudly held his Emmy statuette in the air when he entered the hair and makeup trailer the day after the awards ceremony, and crew members made sure to capture the hilariously sexy moment.

“Emmy winner in the house,” Zoe Hay, head makeup artist for This Is Us, captioned the candid snap. “@sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer. We won’t allow them in unless they bring their emmy.”