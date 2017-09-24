'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown Strips Down on 'Ellen,' Reveals If We'll See His Butt in Season 2

Sterling K. Brown may be a two-time Emmy winner, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to Ellen DeGeneres’ requests!

On Monday’s Ellen, Brown -- along with his This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore -- dropped by the daytime talk show to dish on the anticipated new season of the hit family drama. But the 41-year-old actor, who was making his first appearance on Ellen, had to complete a rite of passage. Naturally, he had to do it shirtless.

“It’s not really a challenge; it’s just something just to feel like family. Mandy rode the tractor, Milo was shirtless and so what you’ll do is you’ll ride a tractor shirtless,” DeGeneres previewed for Brown, who joked he had to do one last check on his abs before taking off his sweater: “Let me take a look real quick. All right.”

When Ventimiglia pointed out that Justin Hartley also was without his shirt when he was on Ellen, Moore concluded that “every male cast member of This Is Us has been on” the show topless. Brown and his six-pack abs got on top of the tiny tractor and he put pedal to the metal, riding around the stage to the amusement of his co-stars, though it wasn’t as comfortable as it seemed.