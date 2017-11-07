'This Is Us': Toby Steals Our Hearts With His Emotional Conversation With Jack, While Kevin Has Us Worried

In contrast with Kate's tears of happiness, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) is heartbroken when her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Kevin (Justin Hartley), makes a surprise visit that doesn't end well.



Kevin appears to now be addicted to his pain pills, taking it one step further by mixing them with alcohol, and it's clearly affecting his actions. Hours before his flight to see Sophie, he visits a jewelry store and rushes to find a ring that he thinks his girlfriend would like.



"This is like something my dad would do," he tells the jeweler. "After he messed up with my mom, he would do something big like this. Something romantic."



Kevin ends up purchasing three engagement rings because he can't decide on "the one." Ultimately, though, he can’t pull the trigger, and ends up having a meltdown on Sophie’s doorstep.



"Sophie, I don't know how to do this ... I don't know how to be a husband to you. I don't know how to be a father to our kids," Kevin tells her. "I don't. I don't have anything to give you. There's nothing inside of me to give to you, OK? I don't have anything, I'm an empty shell."



"Kevin, you’re spiraling, OK?" Sophie replies. "What’s going on? This isn't you."



"No, no. This is me, OK," Kevin says. "The guy who comes to your doorstep and says those [sweet] things to you? That is not me. That's me trying to be that guy, the guy who does that kind of thing ... that's me trying to be my dad, OK? Or Toby."



"I'm saving you from 40 years of disappointment with me," he adds.