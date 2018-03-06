Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Split After 2 Years of Marriage

After two years of marriage, Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, are calling it quits.

The two released a joint statement confirming the breakup on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Usher, 39, and Grace, 48, secretly tied the knot while vacationing together in Cuba in September 2015 after nearly 10 years together. It was the second marriage for Usher, who was previously married to Tameka Foster from 2007-2009. The two share two children, sons Usher Raymond V, 10, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 9.

Back when ET chatted with Usher in August 2016, he had nothing but amazing things to say about Grace.

"I am just really happy to have found an incredible mate, a partner who understands my growth and I understand hers," he said at the time.

Hear more in the video below.

