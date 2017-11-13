Val Chmerkovskiy Dances With Girlfriend Jenna Johnson in Emotional 'DWTS' Semifinals Routine
Val Chmerkovskiy got the chance to dance with his girlfriend and fellow performer, Jenna Johnson, on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, during an emotional number with Victoria Arlen.
The trio performed a powerful contemporary routine set to "To Build a Home" by The Cinematic Orchestra, which was inspired by Arlen's inspirational health journey, and the touching performance brought the audience to tears.
Chmerkovskiy made sure Johnson got the credit she deserved for her work on the dance when judge Bruno Tonioli praised the storytelling and the choreography.
"I would love to take a second and thank Jenna Johnson for not just bringing this dance to life as a dancer but as a choreographer," Chmerkovskiy shared. "It would not happen without her."
As for the touching performance -- which was centered around a recreation of Arlen's childhood living room -- Chmerkovskiy opened up about the inspiration for the routine in a pre-taped package played before their dance.
"When the doctors told her mom that Victoria wasn't going to survive, her mom took Victoria from the hospital, went home, set up shop in the living room," Chmerkovskiy explained, "and the entire world of that family came to Victoria."
For Arlen -- who spent much of her youth fully paralyzed and in a vegetative state, the living room was decorated with pink pillows and all the things she loved, so "despite the machines, despite the fact that I was deathly ill, it still felt like a room for me."
The former Paralympic athlete dedicated the dance to her parents and, after the dance, walked out into the audience to give her mom and dad a hug as they all shared some tears.
"My parents had no idea, but they've been the wind beneath my wings," Arlen told host Tom Bergeron of the emotional dance. "So this is for them, and all the parents that don't give up on their children."
For their efforts, Chmerkovskiy and Arlen earned a score of 27 out of 30.
As for Chmerkovskiy and Johnson -- who is a DWTS troupe member and served as a pro during season 23 -- the pair rekindled their romance earlier this year with some sweet Instagram pics posted from their romantic European getaway.
In August, the former DWTS champion confessed his love for Johnson while talking with The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. Check out the video below to hear more.