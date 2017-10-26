Val Chmerkovskiy Says He Has a 'Couple More Years' Until Kids: 'I Don't Feel the Pressure' (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy can't wait to be a father!

The 31-year-old dancer caught up with ET's Keltie Knight during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals on Thursday, where he dished about starting his own family.

"I don't feel the pressure. I feel excited. I would love to have kids. I can't wait to be a father, had a great father -- still have a great father," the DWTS pro confessed. "I think instinctively, as a man, that's something I want to do as well."

Chmerkovskiy's older brother and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, Maks Chmerkovsky, became a father for the first time in January -- welcoming son Shai with wife Peta Murgatroyd -- however, Val said he's in no rush.

"I am getting even better with age aesthetically," he added. "I am growing and getting better and better. I think I got a couple more years in me before I do [become a father]."