Val Chmerkovskiy Says He Has a 'Couple More Years' Until Kids: 'I Don't Feel the Pressure' (Exclusive)
Val Chmerkovskiy can't wait to be a father!
The 31-year-old dancer caught up with ET's Keltie Knight during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals on Thursday, where he dished about starting his own family.
"I don't feel the pressure. I feel excited. I would love to have kids. I can't wait to be a father, had a great father -- still have a great father," the DWTS pro confessed. "I think instinctively, as a man, that's something I want to do as well."
Chmerkovskiy's older brother and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, Maks Chmerkovsky, became a father for the first time in January -- welcoming son Shai with wife Peta Murgatroyd -- however, Val said he's in no rush.
"I am getting even better with age aesthetically," he added. "I am growing and getting better and better. I think I got a couple more years in me before I do [become a father]."
Chmerkovskiy is currently dating fellow dancer Jenna Johnson and frequently gushes about how head-over-heels he is about his lady. The adorable couple get to work together this season, as Johnson is a DWTS troupe member while Val's season 25 partner is Victoria Arlen.
And next week he'll team up with Maks as well, partnering with his brother and his celeb partner, Vanessa Lachey, for group routines.
"I never want to battle it out with him, but I don't necessarily want him on my team either," Val told ET. "Maks is great. He definitely adds to the team and most importantly he adds Vanessa Lachey to our team. So I think we have a great comraderie and everyone's awesome."
This week on DWTS, Murgatroyd and her partner, Nick Lachey, were eliminated. While it may be hard to compete against his family, now that Murgatroyd is gone, Val hopes she'll root for him.
"I'm happy to see everyone go the distance, but it's also nice to have her not stress about this season and enjoy. And definitely her votes will go to me now, thanks," he joked.
For more on the latest season of DWTS, watch below!