Val Chmerkovskiy Says His 'DWTS' Partner Victoria Arlen Has Given Him a 'Purpose' Outside the Ballroom

Val Chmerkovskiy is extremely grateful for his partner on Dancing With the Stars this season.

The 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Thursday to marvel over former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, who was paralyzed from the waist down for a decade before learning to walk again a year and a half ago. He said that working with Arlen, who's currently a correspondent for ESPN, has given him a newfound "purpose."

Chmerkovskiy posted a video from Project Walk Boston, the city where Arlen was born. The video begins with a young boy holding a sign that reads, "Vote for our very own Victoria Arlen!" The rest of the footage shows patients from the paralysis recovery center wishing #TeamViVa good luck in the competition.

"Like many people out there, I have my moments of severe doubt. Insecurity," Chmerkovskiy captioned it. "I constantly [am] finding myself questioning not just my own worth, but also my impact on the world. How am I contributing? What will I leave behind? Am I really going to be simply remembered as 'that guy from that dance show'? With endless gratitude and the utmost respect, the answer is...absolutely not."