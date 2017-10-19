Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Was Passed Over for 'Footloose' Role -- and It's a Pretty Good Reason
Valerie Bertinelli nearly landed the role of Kevin Bacon's love interest, Ariel, in the 1984 movie Footloose, but there was one problem.
The 57-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed that she went out for the leading lady role in the beloved dance film.
"It was between me, Lori Singer and Jennifer Jason Leigh," she shared. The part ultimately went to Singer.
As for why she ended up not landing the role, Bertinelli admitted, "I can't dance."
Bacon's real-life wife, Kyra Sedgwick, also made a shocking confession when she appeared on WWHL last November.
The 52-year-old actress disclosed that as a teenager, she had an on and off relationship with Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick!
Check out the two talking about their young love: