Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Was Passed Over for 'Footloose' Role -- and It's a Pretty Good Reason

Valerie Bertinelli nearly landed the role of Kevin Bacon's love interest, Ariel, in the 1984 movie Footloose, but there was one problem.

The 57-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed that she went out for the leading lady role in the beloved dance film.

"It was between me, Lori Singer and Jennifer Jason Leigh," she shared. The part ultimately went to Singer.