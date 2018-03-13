‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Says ‘Pure Chaos’ Causes Her to Throw a Drink at James Kennedy (Exclusive)

More margaritas, more problems.

The Vanderpump Rules crew heads south of the border on Monday night’s episode for their all-cast trip to Mexico, and something tells us it won’t be all rest and relaxation. Actually, Kristen Doute tells us that.

“I mean, it wouldn't be a season of Vanderpump Rules without a good drink toss,” she jokes to ET, referencing the moment she douses ex-boyfriend James Kennedy with a drink, as seen in the season six trailer. She says James’ “big, stupid mouth” led her to take action.

“I was not present for some of the things James' big mouth said, but I just heard about them later,” Kristen notes. “So, I'm curious to actually watch that go down, because you never know until you see it.”

In the midseason teaser, it appears a rumor about Kristen and James hooking up -- recently -- makes its way around the group, though it’s unclear if that’s what drives Kristen to launch the drink in James’ face. She does confess that she wishes she could erase her relationship with James entirely from her memory, though she does credit him with helping her get over her breakup with Tom Sandoval, which in turn led her to current her current love, Brian Carter.

“If it weren’t for James, I would say [Mexico was] a hell of a good time,” Kristen laments. “We had to much fun? But after the James thing … Chaos. Pure chaos.”

“I can't wait to watch myself throw that drink,” she adds. “ Although, my aim wasn't wonderful. Everyone will see that. I kinda pissed off one of my friends, 'cause I may not have hit James dead on.”

Kristen also teases another “Stassi Schroeder-Kristen showdown” this season, possibly in Mexico.

“I mean, Mexico, it was, it was too crazy,” she offers. “There were so many things that happened in Mexico.”

Tune into Vanderpump Rules on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see just what does go down in Mexico. For more on the show, check out the video and links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 6 Features Her Biggest Disappointment Ever (Exclusive)

Kristen Doute Has a Secret Plan to Get Involved With Lisa Vanderpump’s Tom Tom Bar (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Tease More 'Vanderpump Rules' Bombshells (Exclusive)