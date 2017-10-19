‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta Split
Scheana Marie is a single lady!
The Vanderpump Rules star and actor Robert Valletta have broken up, ET confirms.
"They broke up in August but are still good friends," a source close to the former couple tells ET. "They hang out often but needed to take a step back from dating exclusively."
According to the source, the former pair has busy schedules at the moment, which also played a role in the split.
"He’s been in San Francisco recently working on a new project and she’s gearing up to promote the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules," the source says. "The timing right now wasn’t good for them.”
The two were first romantically linked in February when they were spotted together at an OK! Magazine party at Nightingale Plaza in West Hollywood, California.
Marie and Valletta then made their relationship Instagram official in March.
“? @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime,” Marie captioned a pic of herself and Valletta at the Los Angeles premiere of Power Rangers.
Marie first revealed she had a new beau during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February. Check out the video below to hear what she had to say.