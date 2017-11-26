'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for Controversial '#MeToo' Remarks: 'It Was Irresponsible'

Stassi Schroeder has had a "sobering" few days after facing backlash following a recent episode of her Straight Up with Stassi podcast.

An episode titled "Are We on a Male Witch Hunt?" aired on Friday, in which the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star reportedly made several controversial comments about sexual abuse victims who have come forward as a result of the empowering #MeToo campaign.

The episode, which included Schroeder's friend and Pucker & Pout co-founder Jennifer Hoffner, was quickly deleted, though the outspoken star did defend her comments by tweeting a Vanderpump Rules GIF and stated she would be "recording a follow-up episode."