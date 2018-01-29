‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom and Ariana Promise More Bombs to Come This Season, But No Faith (Exclusive)

Don’t hold your breath for a big Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Faith Stowers showdown on Vanderpump Rules, because stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval tell ET it’s not coming.

“I don’t think production wants to go there,” Ariana says of bringing Faith back for more filming or the still-to-be-taped reunion show.

If you need a refresher, Faith was kicked off season six of Vanderpump Rules after announcing that she had slept with Jax while he was with Brittany -- and even implied that she could be pregnant with Jax's child. Jax admitted to the tryst, much to Brittany’s dismay, but the couple decided to move on together. A wrench was thrown at their plans, though, when Lala Kent shared an audio recording that Faith made post-coitus with Jax, in which he allegedly said disparaging things about Brittany and his relationship with her. The audio has not been played back on the show due to legal concerns.

Tom summarizes the recording as “a sales pitch as to why Jax is in bed with somebody else,” while Ariana dubs it “brutal.” Ariana adds that she hasn’t spoken to Faith since everything went down, admitting that it has more to do with Faith than the situation.

“There were just a lot of other things that I found out about that made me feel a little weary of who this person was that I thought was a true and genuine friend, and a true and genuine friend to Brittany,” she explains. “When you think you know, you think you know who this person is, you come to find out it's not. Kinda makes you pump the breaks.”

Ariana wouldn’t elaborate beyond that, though she and Faith did used to be close. In fact, back in 2015, Ariana told ET that Faith was one of her few, true friends in the group. ET has reached out to a rep for Faith in regard to Ariana’s new statements.

Moving forward, Tom and Ariana say there are new bombs set to drop on Vanderpump Rules -- and they affect everyone.

“We diversify our conflicts from this point forward,” Ariana says, adding that every cast member who hasn’t had a scandal so far this season, will.

As for Tom and Ariana, they say the rest of the season is pretty nice for them, at least as a couple. Tom will continue to work on his new bar with boss Lisa Vanderpump and pal Tom Schwartz, Tom Tom, though Pump Rules fans might have to wait a while for the finished product. Tom says the space might not open for another two years.

“It takes a minute,” he says. “It's coming along, actually … a lot of stuff's getting build off-site versus on-site, 'cause we're working with this designer, he's great.”

Ariana says “hell no” to the prospect of working at Tom Tom, but she does have one request: a personalized barstool.

“What I do want is a barstool with my name, that's mine,” she shares. “So, that would be my spot. I want my spot designated at the bar. That way, too, if I decide to come over to Tom Tom, I can kick somebody out that's in my seat. 'My boyfriend owns this place.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

