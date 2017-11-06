Vanessa Grimaldi Is Hanging Out With Hockey Pro Brendan Gallagher After Breakup From Nick Viall (Exclusive)
Just over two months after her split from Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi is sparking romance rumors.
The special education teacher -- who got engaged to Viall on The Bachelor earlier this year, only to announce their breakup in August -- was spotted on Monday out with 25-year-old pro hockey player Brendan Gallagher.
"They were having brunch in the Old Port [of Montreal]. They seemed really sweet together," an eyewitness tells ET. "There was a lot of laughing and playful gestures."
Grimaldi's rep also confirmed that the 30-year-old former reality show contestant has been spending time with the Montreal Canadiens player. "They’ve been talking and hanging out together. They’re cute. It’s all relatively new," says her rep.
Meanwhile, reporter Sarah Leavitt revealed on Twitter that she too saw the pair out and about, and while the athlete didn't pose for a pic, he did offer to take a photo.
Just after the Bachelor couple announced their split, a source close to Grimaldi told ET that she was back in her home town of Montreal, "leaning on family and close friends."
"She's been laying low watching movies at home and indulging in her grandmother's comfort food," the source said at the time. "She's still in contact with Nick, so that makes things easier. They're still close."
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.