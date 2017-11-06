Vanessa Grimaldi Is Hanging Out With Hockey Pro Brendan Gallagher After Breakup From Nick Viall (Exclusive)

Just over two months after her split from Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi is sparking romance rumors.

The special education teacher -- who got engaged to Viall on The Bachelor earlier this year, only to announce their breakup in August -- was spotted on Monday out with 25-year-old pro hockey player Brendan Gallagher.

"They were having brunch in the Old Port [of Montreal]. They seemed really sweet together," an eyewitness tells ET. "There was a lot of laughing and playful gestures."