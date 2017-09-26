Vanessa Hudgens Gets Sweet Surprise Visit From Family Backstage at 'SYTYCD' Finale -- Watch!
Vanessa Hudgens gets showered with love!
The 28-year-old singer and actress was surprised by her family backstage at the So You Think You Can Dance season 14 finale on Monday night.
"I can't. I love my family so so much. This is how they greeted me after the finale last night lol," she captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday where she's seen walking into her dressing room as everyone yells and throws rose petals.
Hudgens took the stage during Monday's finale to sing "Reminding Me" with Shawn Hook. She also danced with SYTYCD all star Robert Roldan.
"Last night performing on the finale of so you think you can dance!!!!" the singer captioned an Instagram slideshow of pics from the finale.
Watch her stunning performance, with choreography by Mandy Moore, in the video below.
