Vanessa Hudgens Says New Music Will Happen, Reveals Secret to Making It Work With Austin Butler (Exclusive)
If, like us, you loved Vanessa Hudgens’ summer smash with Shawn Hook, Reminding Me, well, we have good news. The So You Think You Can Dance judge tells ET that we’ll be getting more new music from her – "when the time is right."
“Yeah... I mean, it's... it's hard! I mean, it's art and it takes a lot of time and I only want to make music that I want to listen to, so, I feel like it's a really specific thing,” Hudgens revealed exclusively to ET at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday night when we asked about her future musical plans.
“I feel like when the time is right, when all of my introductions are aligned, it'll happen,” she added. “I'm in no rush.”
The 28-year-old just wrapped up her first season as a judge on SYTYCD, but she has no plans to take a break anytime soon.
“No time! Girls gotta hustle,” she joked.
The High School Musical alum revealed her new flick, Dog Days, starts shooting this week.
“It’s kind of like a Love Actually story, where everyone's story interconnects,” she shared. “It's a whole bunch of different storylines, but it's about pups and I feel like the world is so crazy and hectic right now, we all need something to bring us together.”
The project also stars Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and Finn Wolfhard.
While Hudgens is already onto her next “hustle” – she was able to enjoy the spooky theme park with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.
Hudgens says the pair has a secret when it’s back to the long-distance schedules.
“Facetime! Facetime -- I tell everyone, Facetime!”
