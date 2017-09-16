Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Son's Birthday With Peta Murgatroyd and Her Baby

Vanessa and Nick are competing against each other in the upcoming 25th season of DWTS with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta, respectively, who are also a married couple.

ET recently caught up with Nick and Vanessa during their rehearsals where they gave us the scoop on what to expect when they hit the ballroom.

"The goal we've decided as a family unit, a fam bam, [is] let's get to the finals together," Vanessa explained. "And then, as Nick is quoted as saying, the gloves come off, I guess. We just don't want it to be awkward, like, week three that I'm sitting in the audience watching him and Peta dance or vice versa."

"If we're sitting in the audience week three, I'm going to be embarrassed to show up to the ballroom," added Nick.