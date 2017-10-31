Vanessa Lachey Shares Photo With Her Family After Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'My Heart Is Full'

Vanessa Lachey is looking on the bright side after her elimination this week from Dancing With the Stars.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old former MTV star posted a photo to Instagram of her cuddled up to her and husband Nick Lachey's three children, 11-month-old Phoenix, 2-year-old Brooklyn and 5-year-old Camden.

"My Heart is FULL," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Last night and the past seven weeks have been one heck of a ride for me on [DWTS]."