Vanessa Lachey Shares Photo With Her Family After Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'My Heart Is Full'
Vanessa Lachey is looking on the bright side after her elimination this week from Dancing With the Stars.
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old former MTV star posted a photo to Instagram of her cuddled up to her and husband Nick Lachey's three children, 11-month-old Phoenix, 2-year-old Brooklyn and 5-year-old Camden.
"My Heart is FULL," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Last night and the past seven weeks have been one heck of a ride for me on [DWTS]."
Vanessa went on to show her gratitude for both the program and her dancing partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "Thank You to the show for an incredible experience. Thank You @maksimc for some amazing routines and teaching me how to truly dance, not just memorize steps," she continued. "Thank You to the fans for your Love and support. You made this Mama feel like a rock star!"
The mother of three concluded by praising her husband of six years, who competed on DWTS this season as well, but was also voted off. "But most importantly, Thank You to my husband, @nicklachey. Your constant unconditional Love is what keeps 'us' going," she wrote. "You are the rock to our family and you have given me three perfectly Beautiful babies! Maybe we didn’t get the mirror ball... but I think we definitely won! I Love You!"
After her elimination, Vanessa dished to ET about how she was feeling about leaving DWTS. "I was shocked, because I was so excited to get to the finals, potentially, and go to that level," she confessed. "But on the other hand, it's bittersweet because I get to snuggle with my kids until, like, noon tomorrow."
Vanessa added, "We're going to stay in PJs all day until we go to Disneyland."
After Monday's big elimination, which included Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev also going home, only six couples remain in the running as this season quickly approaches its finals rounds of competition. Dancing With the Stars returns next week at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.