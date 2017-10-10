Vanessa Lachey Talks Reuniting With Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ‘DWTS’: ‘He’s Got My Back’ (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are working as a team again! After sparking feud rumors last week when Chmerkovskiy sat out a performance on Dancing With the Stars for a “personal issue,” the pair were back on Monday night for an emotional rumba.

The performance was a part of the “Most Memorable Year” week, in which Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, tearfully opened up about her difficult third pregnancy.

“You channel it, you know,” Vanessa told ET’s Cameron Mathison of her emotions after the show. “[Maks] is a great teacher, and I listen as the student ‘cause this is not something I do – ballroom dance. He taught me a rumba. I have never moved my hips like that before in my entire life.”

In fact, the moves caused Vanessa to sustain a minor injury while practicing.