'Veep' Halts Production on Final Season as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Breast Cancer Treatment

Production on the final season of Veep has been postponed as the hit show's star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Executive producer Frank Rich talked about the status of Veep's final season during his appearance on SiriusXM's Press Poolon Wednesday.



"We’re obviously postponing production of the show -- we were supposed to have started now -- while she’s in treatment, but the expectation is that we will shoot again," Rich revealed. "We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about."

"Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready," Rich continued. "So, it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow, you know, without being crazy about it."