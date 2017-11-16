'Veep' Halts Production on Final Season as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Breast Cancer Treatment
Production on the final season of Veep has been postponed as the hit show's star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, undergoes treatment for breast cancer.
Executive producer Frank Rich talked about the status of Veep's final season during his appearance on SiriusXM's Press Poolon Wednesday.
"We’re obviously postponing production of the show -- we were supposed to have started now -- while she’s in treatment, but the expectation is that we will shoot again," Rich revealed. "We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about."
"Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready," Rich continued. "So, it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow, you know, without being crazy about it."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets 'Psyched Up' for Third Round of Chemo With the Help of Her 'Veep' Co-Stars
Rich stressed that Louis-Dreyfus has a "great support system" in the cast and crew of the HBO show.
"I've seen her as recently as 10 days ago, watched her be hilarious playing Selina Meyer with the cast all around her, playing the assorted group of idiots that Selina has to deal with on a weekly basis on the show," he said with a laugh. "She's got a great support system and she's a very strong person. We can't wait to welcome her back at full speed."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Post-Chemo Pic: 'We Are NOT F**king Around Here'
Louis-Dreyfus revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. Just one month later, she returned to work, as her Veep co-stars showed her love with a heartfelt video.
Watch below: