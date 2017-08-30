'Veep' Star Reid Scott Expecting Second Child With Wife Elspeth Keller
Congrats to Reid Scott!
The Veep star is expecting his second child with wife Elspeth Keller, his rep confirms to ET.
Keller showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning floral Tilden dress at the premiere of Scott's new film, Home Again, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where the actor opened up about another exciting event coming up: the Emmys!
"We start drinking a lot about a month out to sort of get the liver in shape," Scott joked of how he and his fellow Veep cast members (who are nominated for four awards), prepare for the big day. "That is pretty much it."
As for how his son, 2-year-old Conrad, is preparing for the day he becomes a big brother, the 39-year-old actor revealed he's got some learning to do.
"He's a chubby little guy, so he keeps seeing Mommy's belly, and then he looks at his own belly and says, 'I have a baby too,'" Scott told People at the premiere, revealing that Keller is almost five months pregnant with another baby boy. "He's going to be a great big brother. If he doesn't kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we're going to be great."
Home Again hits theaters on Sept. 8.
Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.