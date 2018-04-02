Venus Williams and Boyfriend Nicholas Hammond Share Post-Workout PDA -- See the Pics!

Venus Williams and her boyfriend are packing on the PDA!

The 37-year-old tennis star and her boyfriend, millionaire Nicholas Hammond, were spotted in New York City on Easter Sunday, holding hands and sharing a smooch as they did some post-workout shopping.

Nicholas, 25, who is an heir to publishing magnate Walter Annenberg’s fortune through his mother, Dana Hammond, didn’t seem to mind the chilly spring weather in NYC, showing off his arms in a teal V-neck tee as the pair walked down the street together. Venus, meanwhile, was more bundled up in a silver Team USA jacket and grey leggings.

Later, the couple stopped in a shop, where they shared a sweet kiss.

The private pair have been spotted out in public several times in recent months. Nicholas joined Venus down under for the Australian Open in January, and was reportedly her date to sister Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November.

In February, the dominant sporting sisters teamed up for Serena’s return to tennis -- her first professional tournament since giving birth to daughter Alexis last September -- losing a Fed Cup doubles match to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

ET caught up with Serena last month at the 14th Annual Desert Smash Celebrity Tennis Event in La Quinta, California, where she dished on returning to the sport and whether or not she’s planning on having more kids.

"Working motherhood is real. It's so real," she joked. "But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis [co-founder of Reddit] works all the time as well... But I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority and everyday I need to be home with her. I don't want to miss any moments with her."

See more about the Williams sisters in the video below.

