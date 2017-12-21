Venus Williams Won't Be Charged in Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams will not be charged in the fatal car crash that left one person dead in June.

According to a police report obtained by ET, the Palm Beach Garden Police Department has determined that Williams, 37, along with another driver involved in the three-vehicle crash, would not be charged.

Williams was involved in a collision on June 9 that sent a 78-year-old man, Jerome Barson, to the hospital, where he later died. His wife, Linda Barson, claims to have suffered broken bones and other injuries.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations," Williams' lawyer said in a statement to ET at the time. "This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Williams broke her silence on the crash on June 30, writing in a statement on Facebook, "I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

The tennis pro is still facing a wrongful death civil lawsuit from Jerome's family, who claim that Williams was at fault for the crash for being in the middle of the intersection on a red light. Williams denied that she was responsible for the crash in a court document filed in July, alleging that the injuries sustained by the Barsons were a result of their "negligence and/or assumed risk" which contributed to the severity of their injuries, and that their vehicle was not maintained to legal standards.

The document also claims that the fatal injuries suffered in the crash were "caused by the unreasonable failure of [Barson] to use an available and operational seat belt at the time of the accident."

Additional reporting by Steve Wilks.

