Verne Troyer Placed on Involuntary Psychiatric Hold After Police Called to His Home: Report

Actor Verne Troyer is currently being cared for after an alleged incident at his home on Monday night. Multiple reports say that police were called to Troyer’s home after being told the Austin Powers star was “suicidal.”

TMZ reported that, according to law enforcement sources, Troyer’s friend called in saying the actor was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” He was then transported to the hospital to be treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

The Blast added that Troyer has been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold or a 5150 hold, which is used on patients deemed to be a threat to themselves.

Troyer’s team took to his personal Instagram account to update fans on Tuesday, writing, “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”

Last April Troyer checked into a rehab facility after being hospitalized for alcohol abuse. He confirmed the news on Instagram at the time.

"I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation," he wrote. "As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day."

"I've been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need," he continued. "I want to thank everyone that's reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this."

More updates to follow…

