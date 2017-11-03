'Veronica Mars' Actor Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide at 34

Sad news.

ET has learned that Brad Bufanda has committed suicide at age 34. The actor died on Wednesday. A rep for Bufanda tells ET, “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "There was a note."