'Veronica Mars' Actor Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide at 34

Sad news.

ET has learned that Brad Bufanda has committed suicide at age 34. The actor died on Wednesday. A rep for Bufanda tells ET, “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s office tells ET that Bufanda’s death has been ruled a suicide.

“[Bufanda] did commit suicide on the 1st [Wednesday]. He was found by a transient and was reported to law enforcement and pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m.," the spokesperson says. "There was a suicide note found and it gave his parents' name and it was thanking people in his life.”

The spokesperson adds, “It’s not confirmed, but the thought is maybe he jumped from the 12th or 13th floor of the building.”