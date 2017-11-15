'Versace: American Crime Story' Trailer Shows How Designer Came to Meet His Killer

The first trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story comes with its fair share of glitz, glamour and violence.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the new trailer, which has Penelope Cruz portraying Donatella Versace, Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin as the designer's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man that murdered Gianni.

These first snippets from Versace largely focus on how Cunanan came to meet and ultimately kill the Italian fashion mogul, but also show how Donatella stepped in to protect her brother's legacy.