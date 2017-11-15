'Versace: American Crime Story' Trailer Shows How Designer Came to Meet His Killer
The first trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story comes with its fair share of glitz, glamour and violence.
Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the new trailer, which has Penelope Cruz portraying Donatella Versace, Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin as the designer's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man that murdered Gianni.
These first snippets from Versace largely focus on how Cunanan came to meet and ultimately kill the Italian fashion mogul, but also show how Donatella stepped in to protect her brother's legacy.
WATCH: Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother Gianni, Reunites the Original Supermodels
"I will not allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice," vows Donatella, who went on to run Gianni's company.
Based off Maureen Orth’s book, Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History, Ryan Murphy's latest mini-series centers around the July 1997 murder of Gianni by Cunanan in Miami.
Cunanan, who committed suicide a week later, was responsible for at least five other murders in the months leading up to the famed designer's murder, though his motives were never revealed.
MORE: Penelope Cruz Reveals Her Biggest Hurdle When Playing Donatella Versace
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere on Jan. 17 on FX.
Last year, ET got an exclusive tour of Gianni's palatial mansion in Miami, where the show was shot. Check it out: