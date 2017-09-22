EXCLUSIVE: 'Vice Principals' Star Kimberly Hébert Gregory Reflects on Breakout Year

“If IMDB says it, then it must be true,” she says matter-of-factly of the fact that she’s played no fewer than five characters on five different major networks in 2017. “To let my mother tell it: When I was a child, I told her that I was going to win an Oscar. However, as I grew in my craft, I started out confident that I was going to do theater. Theater was my thing, and I was very happy to be doing it. So to be here, at this moment, is rather odd because up until four years ago, I was very happy to do the hustle of theater.” That hustle included a 2012 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play for Lynn Nottage’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.

“I loved my character, Lottie, for the simple fact that I think she is such a relatable actress. Lynn wrote an actress role for an actress. It was an actress of color, of a certain size, at a certain time in history. So I really loved jumping into Lottie and I do feel like that character and that piece opened doors for me on-camera, which I was shocked by,” she revealed to Backstage.

Gregory, much like her former Brothers/Sisters co-stars, is now all over the screen, but she looks back on their time at The Public Theater in New York City with pride, saying that, at that time, it was the biggest opportunity for any one of them. Yet, there was so much “black excellence” in that room.