Vicki Gunvalson Apologizes to Shannon Beador on ‘RHOC’ -- But Shannon Calls It ‘Bulls**t’ (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson can’t seem to break the ice with Shannon Beador in Iceland.

The Real Housewives of Orange County continue their international getaway on Monday’s all-new episode, and ET has your exclusive first look at their dramatic final dinner abroad. The ladies are surrounded by viking reenactors, but the real battle is seemingly getting started at their table.

“I’m getting drunk,” Vicki announces to no one in particular.

“Have you met my friend, Shannon?” Tamra Judge jokingly whispers to her. “You need to apologize to her.”

“Vicki needs to come clean on everything,” Tamra says, in a confessional. “What Vicki said about Shannon was wrong, and she owes her an apology.”