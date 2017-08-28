Victim or Villain? Why Taylor Swift Is Battling Her Old Selves in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Taylor Swift is reading what you say about her.

The Reputation singer released the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” -- her shadiest song to date -- and while there’s a lot to unpack in all of it, you have to wait all the way until the very end to see the most interesting part, when a bevy of Taylors, from old video characters, to awards show appearances and more, engage in an argument that is overflowing with references to the 27-year-old pop star’s controversies over the years -- in particular, ones where her character has been called into question.

While it’s been long assumed that Taylor is a careful crafter of her own self image, and she has in the past addressed her critics (“Mean," “Shake It Off”), as well as relationship rumors (“Blank Space,” “Style”), the directness with which she takes on the charges against her reputation here make this moment feel different, and begs the question: Is the Old Taylor really dead? And if so, does this make New Taylor a villain or a victim?

So, let’s just dive into all of it and try to find the answers.