Victoria and David Beckham Share Sweet Messages and 'Kisses' For Son Romeo's Birthday
Happy birthday, Romeo!
Victoria and David Beckham's second child turned 15 on Friday, and in honor of his special day, the proud parents took to Instagram to gush over their "fine young man."
Victoria shared a snap of herself cuddling up close to Romeo near a window sill.
"Kisses Birthday boy!" she captioned it. "We all love you so, so much Romeo 💕 15 today!!! Xxxx"
David followed suit, posting a selfie that was snapped during a hike.
"Happy 15th Birthday big boy," he wrote. "Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once 🎾 so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change 😳..."
"Happy Birthday big boy," he added. 'We love you... @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️"
And what a birthday be without some brotherly love?
Romeo's eldest sibling, Brooklyn, also took to Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday this [is] one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much @romeobeckham."
Brooklyn, 18, recently moved to New York City where he's studying photography full time. Before he left, Victoria couldn't help herself from getting a little teary-eyed... and documenting it on social media.
