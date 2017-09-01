Victoria and David Beckham Share Sweet Messages and 'Kisses' For Son Romeo's Birthday

David followed suit, posting a selfie that was snapped during a hike.

"Happy 15th Birthday big boy," he wrote. "Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once 🎾 so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change 😳..."

"Happy Birthday big boy," he added. 'We love you... @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️"