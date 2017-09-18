Victoria Arlen Gets Emotional Following Stunning 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut with Val Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen made her Dancing With the Stars debut one to remember on Monday's Season 25 premiere.

The ESPN sportscaster and celebrated Paralympian swimmer took to the stage with Val Chmerkovskiy to perform a cha cha set to "Born Ready" by The Disco Fries, and the pair delivered one of the night's most impressive performances.

However, before they stepped out, Arlen's emotional story was shared in a pre-taped package, and it became clear that her journey to dancing on the show was more incredible than you could have guessed.

When Arlen was 11, she developed two debilitating afflictions that caused inflammation of her spinal cord and prevented her from moving, talking or even eating. She later fell into a vegetative state for four years, and doctors did not have high hopes for her recovery.