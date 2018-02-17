Victoria Beckham Adorably Shows Off Son Brooklyn Beckham's Giant 'Mum' Tattoo

Victoria Beckham is one happy mama!

The fashionista took to Instagram on Saturday, adorably showing off the giant "Mum" tattoo her eldest son, 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, recently got done in her honor.

In the sweet pic, Victoria points to the fresh ink, as Brooklyn, clad in a white T-shirt and newsboy cap, smiles for the camera.

"Big tattoo!" the former Spice Girl captioned it. "X kisses from NYC!! @brooklynbeckham x #loveyou."

Brooklyn debuted the new tattoo earlier this month, thanking his tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, in the caption. "Another amazing one," he marveled.

Of course, this isn't the first tattoo Brooklyn has gotten in honor of a family member. He also has tats dedicated to his father, David Beckham, and his three younger siblings, brothers Romeo and Cruz, and sister Harper.

