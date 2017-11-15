Victoria Beckham Gives Strangers Fashion Advice for $2 in NYC -- Watch!
If you ever wanted fashion advice from Victoria Beckham, now is your chance -- but it'll cost you.
The designer teamed up with Vanity Fair's Derek Blasberg for his segment, "Derek Does Stuff With a Friend," to give people in Central Park in New York City fashion advice for the low price of $2.
"I will give them what they want, what you really, really want," the former Spice Girl says via FaceTime as she holds up a peace sign.
Among the fashion questions that Beckham received were, "Is it OK to wear white after Labor Day?" (To which she said yes, because "rules are meant to be broken.") One person asked her opinion on man buns, another asked for stylish maternity fashion tips, while somebody inquired about how to make gym clothes sexy as well as what her overall opinion was on the outfit they were currently wearing.
As far as a fall must-have, Beckham replied, "You have to have a good coat. It sounds obvious, but in New York it's so cold."
Check out what other advice she gave, below.
Victoria also shared a pic of her experience on Instagram, writing, "Fashion tips from me 😂😂! Thank you @vanityfair @derekblasberg x VB."
ET chatted with Beckham at New York Fashion Week in September, where she opened up about her latest collection, new makeup line and biggest fashion regret.
