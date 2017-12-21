Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Son Brooklyn's New Hairstyle, Blames Girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz

Victoria Beckham is a great mom, but she went a little savage with this one!

The fashion mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to tease her 18-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham's, new spiky black hair, liking it to the U.K. version of Dennis the Menace -- and calling out his girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz, in the process!

"@brooklynbeckham X That hair!!! @chloegmoretz what have u done!! 😂😂😂 kisses x," Victoria captioned her side-by-side comparison.

Hey, a parent's job is to fill your life with love... even if it's a little tough love. Luckily, the happy emojis and kisses to end the post make it clear that the teasing was all in good fun.

Meanwhile, Chloe and Brooklyn continue to be absolutely adorably in love on Instagram, exchanging doting posts for each other. Chloe shared a photo of Brooklyn wearing a hoodie that says "Love me forever" on it, which she captioned, "I will."

i will A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

And Brooklyn shared a pic of himself presumably texting his 20-year-old girlfriend, writing,"@chloegmoretz ❤️ in love."

@chloegmoretz ❤️ in love A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 15, 2017 at 10:49am PST

This is just too sweet! It's good to see the couple in a good place, after they got back together in November following a September split.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brooklyn Beckham Visits Girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz on Set -- See the Pics!

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Go Camping -- See Their Adorable Trip!

Chloe Grace Moretz Opens Up About 'Hard Year' During Split from Brooklyn Beckham