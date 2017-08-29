Victoria Beckham Pulls Off Pink PJs in Public -- See Demi Lovato & Gigi Hadid Also Rock Chic Sleepwear Looks!
This isn't a look we're used to seeing on Victoria Beckham, but we are here for it.
Though she's become known for stepping out in figure-flattering sheath dresses, the 43-year-old fashion designer left her New York City hotel on Tuesday in bubblegum pink plaid pajamas!
To be fair, we're not sure if this is actually a PJ set or just the comfiest button-down and matching pants combo we've ever seen, but either way, it's an oversized yet chic ensemble that a sartorial star like Beckham can clearly pull off.
The mom of four isn't the only one who's rocked a sleepwear-inspired look this summer. In fact, it's been a major trend among the fashion-forward set.
Earlier this month, Demi Lovato visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York City wearing a midnight blue, Bordeaux-approved ensemble, complete with a slicked back "wet" 'do.
Zendaya rocked a striped set along with strappy gold heels (just like Lovato did!) to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Amy Landecker tucked an olive green top with white piping into a matching pair of pants at the Room 104 premiere in Los Angeles in July.
And you know a trend has hit the It Girl zeitgeist when it's rocked by Gigi Hadid! The 22-year-old model, who's known for making major street-style statements, rocked a baby blue cropped blazer with red piping and matching high-waisted, ankle-length flares with a red bra and sunglasses and pointy white booties while in New York City in June.
As if these ladies don't make you want to pull out your finest nighties in daylight hours, Rihanna has also been known to favor PJs as clubwear. Check out some of her best looks in the gallery below.