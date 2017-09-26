Victoria Beckham Shares Super Sweet Photo of David Hugging Daughter Harper: 'Love My Daddy'
The Beckhams never fail to deliver on heartwarming family moments!
Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her husband, David, hugging the couple's 6 year-old daughter, Harper, to Instagram on Monday, captioning the pic, "I love my daddy x Kisses 💕 we love u @davidbeckham."
So adorable!
It's no secret why the Beckhams are still going strong after 18 years of marriage, as evidenced by Victoria's recent gushing about David to ET.
"He's my soulmate," the fashion designer revealed. "He's the most fantastic dad, supporting husband as well, he's got a really good heart."
